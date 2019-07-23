Online Originals: James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital needs blankets

From the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital Facebook page:

Calling our Sew-per Heroes! We need blankets again. Can you help?

Sizes: In general, smaller sizes for newborns and larger for older children and teens

Colors and patterns: bright colors with any super hero, Disney prince/princess or comic character patterns

Thank you so much for supporting our kids!

Blankets can be delivered to the reception reef at the children’s hospital. Almost any style of blanket will be accepted. They can be handmade or store-bought.

