Online Originals: Kayak scavenger hunt gives people unique chance to explore coastal Carolina waterways

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – One Swansboro business gave people a unique way to enjoy the coastal Carolina waterways. By taking pictures out on the water of the different things on a particular list, kayakers had the chance to win a giveaway packed with prizes.

“Our scavenger hunt is just around the local islands around here,” said Holland Mills, tour guide at Swansboro Paddle Boarding and Kayaking. “And we’re having people take pictures of things you can find here like shark’s teeth, shells, some of the houses on the island, hermit crabs and just a bunch of other stuff like fish and other things you can find in the water.”

Swansboro Paddleboarding and Kayaking hosted its first-ever “Epic Kayak Scavenger Hunt.” Kayakers had to locate and take pictures of different things they saw out on the water.

“We had to take pictures of a bunch of different things we found such as the American Flag, shells, clams, oysters, things like that, and we were going to bring it back and see if we did a good job,” said 13-year-old kayaker Michaela Hemyan.

Hemyan said her group had a lot of fun.

“We went kayaking on (the) river and we did the scavenger hunt and we saw so many things, we saw like a broken-down cabin, we saw driftwood, we went on this really cool island,” said Hemyan.

Whoever wins the scavenger hunt gets towels, a Swansboro Paddle T-shirt, popcorn, taffy and stickers. Mills said this was a fun way to get the community out on the water.

“Just to get the community involved, there’s a giveaway for whoever wins it. It’s just to have a fun thing to have everyone outside and on the water,” said Mills.

Owner Marc Howell said he’s happy about the turnout.

“We’ve probably had at least probably 80 people come out so far (Thursday), and it’s not even halfway over so hopefully it will keep picking up,” said Howell.

Mills added this was the perfect way to promote their business through pictures people post to social media.

“It is also a good way of promoting stuff just because you have people come out here and taking pictures and posting it on social media and it does really help,” said Mills.

To see who won, check out their Facebook page here.