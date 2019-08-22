Online Originals: Little Pink Houses of Hope

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – Little Pink Houses of Hope gives a new meaning to not giving up. Jeanine Patten-Coble the founder and breast cancer survivor started this organization nine years ago for families to come together, connect, support and love each other through the most difficult times. “When the cancer bomb goes off in a families life, it hits everyone,” said Cathy Gates, retreat program director for Little Pink Houses of Hope.



Little Pink Houses of Hope focuses on living stronger, laughing harder and loving deeper.

To donate or volunteer, please go to https://www.littlepink.org/. Their next event is Dancing with the Little Pink Stars in October.



For more information, check out the video link above!