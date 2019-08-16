Online Originals: Local restaurant moving to Uptown Greenville

A local restaurant is coming to Uptown Greenville.

SoCo Farm and Food has sat on an 11-acre farm in Wilson for the last ten years, but owners Kimberly and Jeremy Law are taking on a new adventure.

The restaurant will be moving into the historic 1895 Jones-Lee House.

The house was recently moved from Evans Street to South Greene Street.

Renovations are necessary and will begin over the next several weeks, but the Laws are excited to see their business come back to life.

“When we ‘met’ the Jones-Lee house, we fell in love and everything kind of just came together,” said Jeremy Law.

Law said they’re hoping to increase service to four to five days a week.

“We were looking to focus more on the food,” said Jeremy Law. “Right now we do a lot of special events and we only do service twice a week and we’re looking to do that more often. Then the opportunity came up with the Jones-Lee house.”

During the renovation process, the Laws will work carefully to preserve the histpric aspect of the house, while adding in some extra charm.

“We’re giving up an 11 acre farm which is very charming, so I think we needed to have equally charming digs for the new location and the Jones-Lee house is absolutely perfect. There’s a lot of work we need to do,” said Law.

Once the renovations are complete, the Laws hope SoCo Farm and Food will add to the Uptown Greenville Community.

“I’m hoping we can strengthen the community,” said Law. “I’m hoping we can offer a little different kind of food. I think people are ready to have those choices. There’s already a good foundation for the dining scene in downtown so I’m hoping we can come be a part of that.”

9 On Your Side will be following the renovation process over the next several months until opening day. Stay with us for updates.