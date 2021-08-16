Online Originals: N.C. lawsuit seeks to expand voting rights for felons

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In Wake Superior Court on Monday, attorneys were presenting their case trying to restore voting rights of North Carolinians who have a felony conviction.

The case looks to give felons who are on parole or probation the right to vote. It will not give anyone serving a sentence the right to vote. If the judge rules in favor of this case, that could give about 50,000 North Carolinians the right to vote

Monday was Day 1 of the trial, which will run through Friday. Several organizations like the NAACP are represented by attorneys, arguing that the state’s current disenfranchisement laws are a racial and social justice issue.

A report from expert witnesses in the case shows that Black people make up 21% of the voting-age population but represent 42% of the people disenfranchised. Advocates say restoring the voting rights of felons who’ve served a sentence should be a part of the transition process.

“Should they not then, as a means of getting back into society, and that’s what parole and probation is about as well, allow them to again have a voice like the rest of us in making those decisions,” says Bob Phillips, executive director of Common Cause NC.

In September of 2020, a three-judge panel ruled in favor of these advocacy groups saying people cannot be blocked from voting because they still owe money for fines and fees from their felony conviction.

