Online Originals: Northeast Regional Ag Expo 2019

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Agriculture and eastern North Carolina go hand in hand and today at the Northeast Regional Ag Expo 2019, around 1,500 student visited dozens of vendors to learn about career opportunities and college programs pertaining to agriculture and more.

The expo is designed to introduce students to life after high school and to encourage them to start thinking now.

“They’re going to be able to talk to different colleges, employers, military recruiters are here as well,” said Kaitlyn Cooper, the chairman for Beaufort County Young Farmers and Ranchers. “They’re just kind of getting a feel for what career field they want to go into. It’s more agricultural focused, but we have all kinds of opportunities.”

Some agricultural opportunities at the expo are:

Banks – Agricultural lenders

Equipment companies such as John Deer and Reddick Equipment Co.

Farm to table businesses

Colleges with agricultural programs





“A lot of people think that farming is just…you have to be working on a farm, you have to be working on a field and that’s just not true anymore,” said Cooper.

“They’re working with technology. They’re working on creating food so it grows better, faster, fuller for more people. There’s so many careers in agriculture that I think the general public might not understand.” Kaitlyn cooper

Milosh McAdoo is a student at NC A&T State University and is currently serving as a state officer for the NC Future Farmers of America (FFA) Organization.

“Agriculture students have a lot of opportunity to learn about agriculture in the classroom, but attending events like this actually gives them first hand experience with industry professionals and helps guide them on a better career path as well,” said McAdoo.

When asked about why students should learn about agricultural careers specifically in ENC, McAdoo said it’s all about giving back to the community.

“As the population grows around the world, thinking about areas like this that are densely populated with agricultural commodities, these students can go off to college, learn more about the industry and then give back to this community, and inevitably give back to the growing population of the world,” said McAdoo.

Students attending the fair were enjoying the experience, taking flyers and learning about different careers in the agricultural field.