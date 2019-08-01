Online Originals: School supply drive at Suddenlink in Greenville

Altice USA and Parents of Public Schools of Pitt County are hosting a drive for school supplies through August 2nd. All supplies donated will stay within the Pitt County Schools system.

Suddenlink and PPS of Pitt County will be outside the Suddenlink office on West Arlington Blvd. in Greenville from 11-2 on August 1st.

Suddenlink has items for giveaways as well as chance to win ECU Football season tickets and Down East Wood Ducks single game tickets.

PPS of Pitt County has information about the national non-profit, in addition to the Pitt County branch, and how to help parents get involved.

If you would like to donate, you can stop by Suddenlink at 2120 West Arlington Boulevard in Greenville through 6pm on August 2nd.