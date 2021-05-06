Online Originals: UNC Lenoir celebrates healthcare heroes on National Nurses Day

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — People from all over Lenoir County pitched in to show how grateful the community is for all their hard work and dedication.

Nurses at UNC Lenoir received gift bags for National Nurses Day.

“It was really nice to see our community come together to show their support for everything that we do,” says Blaire Dawson, a registered nurse at the hospital.

Craig Hill from Lenoir County’s Chamber of Commerce says he gifts were a true community effort. Hill says a variety of businesses pitched in for the gift bags – 400 for the nurses at UNC Lenoir, even more at different healthcare centers across the county.

“It’s just been a labor of love from our community, our community has supported this in so many different ways,” says Hill.

Nurses say that sense of community helps them through tough times, like the pandemic.

“We have struggled physically and emotionally in so many ways. We really had to come together to support each other during this time. If it wasn’t for my co workers, management here, and just support from the community, i’m not sure if we ever would have made it this far,” says Dawson.

Nurse Keelia House say that the support and love from other nurses has also kept them going.

“We have all sat together and cried together and talked together…sometimes all night,” says House.

Both nurses want their patients to know one message,

“You don’t struggle alone.”

