Online Originals: Where to go after a highly polarized election

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Political divisions appear to be at an all time high. As we wait for results of the Presidential race, we know one person will hold that office, and half of America did not vote for him. The questions remains, can the nation turn back to a path of civility, or will extreme party loyalties weaken our democracy?

Kandie Smith serves as the State Representative for North Carolina House District 8. Smith says when she worked at the city level, people weren’t as divided.

No one had to identify if they had to whether they were democrat or republican. They were just citizens within the City of Greenville. And so that alone just gave me the opportunity to do the work. Kandie Smith, State Representative for North Carolina House District 8.

It wasn’t until she was elected to the General Assembly that she started seeing deep polarization.

And I thought we would all just mixed in together because we’re working on laws for the state of North Carolina, all of us have to do it, all of us have to vote, but that was not the case. Kandie Smith, State Representative for North Carolina House District 8

That divide didn’t stop her from reaching across the aisle to work with Republicans.

So for me it doesn’t matter, the main thing is being willing to interact to listen to meet and to help and support your constituents, and if you don’t, for me, that’s an issue. Kandie Smith, State Representative for North Carolina House District 8

Smith says the key to overcoming divisions is simple conversation.



“Because when you learn how people think, that helps you understand some of their questions about things that you’re working on, and they can understand some of the questions you may have, and you can work together. Kandie Smith, State Representative for North Carolina House District 8

Working together is possible. This year, members of the House and the State Senate from both parties worked together to pass a COVID-19 Relief Bill.

I think it received unanimous vote because it was like, we have to take care of the people, we have to take care of them right now. Kandie Smith, State Representative for North Carolina House District 8

Smith says the most rampant hyper polarizaton is in the national elections.

When we look at the local races, we have not had it as much, we’ve had it some, and most of this has stemmed from the federal level down. Kandie Smith, State Representative for North Carolina House District 8

Smith puts most of the blame on President Trump.

So he’s stated things, and made inferences to things that have causes, in my opinion most of this extreme polarization that has happened. Kandie Smith, State Representative for North Carolina House District 8

It’s been a year of social unrest and calls to examine the divides between races — and between police and Black Americans. Smith says the secret to understanding and harmony… To ensuring everyone is treated fairly and equally.

“If one person does something it’s wrong. If another person does something it’s wrong.” Kandie Smith, State Representative for North Carolina House District 8

Nine On Your Side reached out to Republicans to talk about polarization. We’re open to hearing from members of that party to talk about this issue… And how to overcome it.