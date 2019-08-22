13th Annual Senior Expo in Onslow County

The annual senior event will take place on Saturday from 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM at the American Legion Building.

Vendors from local and surrounding areas will be available to speak one on one with individuals and provide cholesterol checks, diabetes screenings, flu shots, and shingles shots.

“It really benefits the seniors, almost like a one-stop. They can come in and get information and there’s a lot of information to be received. There’s a lot of resources for seniors and a lot of times they need to reach out but they don’t know who to reach out to, so this is an opportunity for them to find out.” Shelly Ashley, Senior Center Supervisor

Any questions can be directed to Kathy Cook at (910) 353-5935