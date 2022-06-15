WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The IBX Stem Center in Washington is offering a new immersive experience for campers using a 360° dome planetarium to highlight Earth Science in their Renewable Energy Camp.

“We were trying to look at what could cause a ‘wow’ factor, to get them excited about wanting to learn,” said Center President Al Powell.

The place purchased a StarLab inflatable dome and program that uses 3D projections to educate campers about the impact science has had on the formation of the Earth, the impact of science on humans and the impact humans have had on the environment.

Using just a Windows laptop, and a high-resolution projector with 360° lens, instructors at the IBX Stem Center are able to create an interactive and immersive experience for students.

Powell says it's the first program of its type being done in the Eastern North Carolina area.













Students involved in the camp will also have hands-on learning creating solar-powered cars to take home, model wind turbines and a mock version of the Hoover Dam. They’ll also hear from NASA instructors on land rovers, space exploration and more.

At the end of the three weeks, students will learn to sail a sailboat at the Little Washington Sailing School after completing free swim instruction through the camp.

The Summer Renewable Energy Camp is free to qualified students. For additional camps, and more information, you can visit their website ibxstem.org