CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to snap some awesome shots.

North Carolina Wildlife Federation’s 4th Annual Wildlife Photography Contest for professional, amateur and youth photographers runs through July 31. The shots must be taken in North Carolina and showcase the state’s nature and wildlife. These shots can be from a backyard or across the state.

The categories are Carolina Critters, People in Nature, Scenes of North Carolina and Pollinators & Insects. Entry donations start at $15 for 12 photos (three images max per category), with all proceeds supporting wildlife habitat conservation and restoration in North Carolina.

Visit ncwf.org/photo-contest for entry requirements and contest rules. Photographers must submit entries electronically by July 31.