9OYS Special Report: College senior’s journey to a virtual graduation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – COVID-19 has impacted the graduating class of 2020 across the nation.

Colleges had to adapt to virtual graduations, including East Carolina University.

One graduating senior, Rockford Reck, is one of many that didn’t expect his “walk across the stage” to be through a computer.

“I had that dream that one day I am going to walk across the stage, whole families going to be there, I’m going to throw my cap in the air, you know the fantasy of it all,” said Reck.

“Seeing all of this happen in front of my eyes, the class of 2020’s eyes was like a big burst of a bubble, the fantasy this dream we all had felt kind of crushed.”

Reck’s family has a legacy at ECU, so they did not let the virtual ceremony stop the celebration.

His mother threw a miniature party of 3 and made a special visit to see his nanny, currently in a nursing home, after.







“To be honest with you.. It is probably better that it happened that it did because I don’t think my mother could of made it to the ceremony,” said Katrina, Reck’s Mother

To see Rockford Reck’s full experience, check out the video above only on wnct.com’s Online Originals!