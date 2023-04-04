GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to teach and innovate.

On Tuesday, the 9th Annual Brody Medical Education Day was held at East Carolina Heart Institute at East Carolina University. The event celebrates scholarship and innovation in the medical and health professions education and showcases what doctors and students have been working on for their presentations.

The event showed there is a growing community of educators, leaders and scholars who want to both teach and learn and educate the public on their discoveries. The posters and presentations give the chance for an opportunity to have others learn about educational activities at the Brody School of Medicine and ECU’s Health Sciences Campus.

In the video, Dr. Jill Sutton goes over the educational posters on display, what Brody Medical Education Day celebrates with its teachings and presentations and much more.