GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Off of the field, East Carolina University football players may have more in common with you than you thought.

ECU football closes camp with final scrimmage

9OYS sat down with several of the Pirates during ECU’s football media day. We asked them about everything from their favorite Greenville restaurants to what kind of music they have on their pregame playlist.

Watch the above video to learn more about these student-athletes.