Located at 2410 Stantonsburg Road at Stanton Square in Greenville, Access East is a pilot program to assist Medicaid managed care enrollees. The services they provide are things like food, housing, transportation and assistance against Interpersonal violence.

The eligibility requirements are at least one physical or behavioral health condition, at least one social risk factor like housing or food insecurity and must live in either certain pilot regions.

The non-profit organization offers Healthy Opportunities Pilot which provides non-emergency and non-medical services to eligible Medicaid enrollees that focus on food, housing, interpersonal violence and transportation services across nine North Carolina counties.

Another part of Access East is its HealthAssist which features Uninsured Programs. This system is of donated or reduced-fee healthcare services for low-income and uninsured residents of Beaufort, Edgecombe, Greene, Hertford, Martin and Pitt counties.

To find out more information, call (252) 847-6809 or visit the website.

In the interview, Access East Healthy Opportunities Pilot Vice President Tina Dixon and Director of Uninsured Programs, Shantell Cheek, speak about how they assist those in need, the programs they offer and much more.

