GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Now you don’t have to go far to treat yourself!

Aji, located at 801 Dickinson Ave. in Greenville, is looking to bring international foods to Greenville. The store has many items like sweets, candies, snacks and artisanal pantry items. The store also has imported wine and an area where they can wrap gifts for any who needs to give treats as a present.

The owner, Miki Ragsdale, is hoping that many will stop by and enjoy what they have to offer. In the interview, Miki goes into detail about the type of treats they have, what special items they have for customers and much more.

