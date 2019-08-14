Algal blooms in North Carolina

Algal blooms have been recently seen in Wilmington and Cape Fear in North Carolina.
This toxic bacteria has affected people and animals around the country.
Dr. Hans W. Paerl from the UNC Institute of Marine Sciences let us know factors and when to stay away from water systems.
“When we have high nutrient loads or high nutrient concentrations in systems they can proliferate, grow pretty fast, and when the temperatures high they do even better so the perfect storm scenario high nutrients, warm weather and stagnant conditions and that’s what we have been having this summer.” Dr. Paerl