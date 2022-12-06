CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) — The football state championships are just a few days away, taking place this Friday and Saturday.

Four of the eight teams left are from Eastern North Carolina, and they all met in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium, home of the Carolina Panthers. They came together for the coaches’ press conference and to be recognized for their hard work and accomplishments this season.

State high school football playoffs: Tarboro, New Bern, East Duplin, Northern Nash advance to state final

They all spoke about their preparations for the upcoming games and how they have kept their team focused before they get in the big spotlight.

Click the video above to see more.

Regional Finals

Friday

Class 1-A

EAST

No. 1 Tarboro 35, No. 3 Rosewood 7

WEST

No. 4 Mount Airy 35, No. 6 Draughn 6

State final, Dec. 10

Tarboro (13-1) vs. Mount Airy (14-1), at Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, 3 p.m.

=====

Class 2-A

EAST

No. 2 East Duplin 28, No. 12 Wallace-Rose Hill 26

WEST

No. 1 Reidsville 32, No. 3 Burns 14

State final, Dec. 10

East Duplin (14-1) vs. Reidsville (14-1), at Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, 11 a.m.

=====

Class 3-A

EAST

No. 1 Northern Nash 23, No. 3 71st 22

WEST

No. 4 East Lincoln 14, No. 11 South Point 7

State final, Dec. 10

Northern Nash (15-0) vs. No. 4 East Lincoln (15-0), at Carter-Finley Stadium, 7 p.m.

=====

Class 4-A

EAST

No. 2 New Bern 35, No. 12 Millbrook 27

WEST

No. 1 Grimsley 28, No. 6 Weddington 27

State final, Dec. 9

New Bern (15-0) vs. Grimsley (15-0), at Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, 7 p.m.