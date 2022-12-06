CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) — The football state championships are just a few days away, taking place this Friday and Saturday.
Four of the eight teams left are from Eastern North Carolina, and they all met in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium, home of the Carolina Panthers. They came together for the coaches’ press conference and to be recognized for their hard work and accomplishments this season.
State high school football playoffs: Tarboro, New Bern, East Duplin, Northern Nash advance to state final
They all spoke about their preparations for the upcoming games and how they have kept their team focused before they get in the big spotlight.
Regional Finals
Friday
Class 1-A
EAST
No. 1 Tarboro 35, No. 3 Rosewood 7
WEST
No. 4 Mount Airy 35, No. 6 Draughn 6
State final, Dec. 10
Tarboro (13-1) vs. Mount Airy (14-1), at Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, 3 p.m.
=====
Class 2-A
EAST
No. 2 East Duplin 28, No. 12 Wallace-Rose Hill 26
WEST
No. 1 Reidsville 32, No. 3 Burns 14
State final, Dec. 10
East Duplin (14-1) vs. Reidsville (14-1), at Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, 11 a.m.
=====
Class 3-A
EAST
No. 1 Northern Nash 23, No. 3 71st 22
WEST
No. 4 East Lincoln 14, No. 11 South Point 7
State final, Dec. 10
Northern Nash (15-0) vs. No. 4 East Lincoln (15-0), at Carter-Finley Stadium, 7 p.m.
=====
Class 4-A
EAST
No. 2 New Bern 35, No. 12 Millbrook 27
WEST
No. 1 Grimsley 28, No. 6 Weddington 27
State final, Dec. 9
New Bern (15-0) vs. Grimsley (15-0), at Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, 7 p.m.