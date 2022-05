BATH, N.C. (WNCT) — The town of Bath will hold a Memorial Day event that will be held on Saturday.

Smokin’ on the Point starts with a BBQ family pack sale at 11 a.m. at the Bath Fire Department. The drive-thru event will be raising money for Hope for the Warriors.

There will also be other festivities like helicopter rides a concert by The Embers and Cooper Greer and fireworks after nightfall.