GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Giving back to the community just warms your heart.

On Wednesday, Beast Philanthropy and Joy Soup Kitchen teamed up to give back to the Greenville community. A free event gave Greenville citizens free haircuts, phones, food and clothing for those who need it most.

In the video, Tom Quigley, Joy Soup Kitchen chairman, and Darren Margolias, the executive director of Beast Philanthropy, go into detail about how this all came about and their hopes for this event.

