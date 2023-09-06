WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Beaufort County’s Behavioral Taskforce has been working for a long time to assist its community.

Located at 121 West 3rd Street in Washington, the mission of Beaufort County’s Behavioral Taskforce is part of a planning group Beaufort County 360, which chooses to focus on behavioral health, OB/GYN care, children care coordination (ages 0-5), chronic pain, and foster care issues as well.

This task force was made to inform health care system changes that benefit individuals and families living in Beaufort County. The task force also hosts a podcast called Riverfront Talks: Substance Matters that goes into detail about stories and their mission,

The mission details involve action plans to inform needs like the affordability of offered services, offering access to both preventive and crisis health services, creation of a community resource database and/or list where assets are identified, and community engagement for assessment of needs in the county to market to consumers and professionals.

You can also reach the task force by phone at 252-946-0079.

In the interview, Health Director JaNell Octigan and Taskforce Coordinator Tiffany Moore spoke about the mission of the task force, some upcoming goals they have for the future, and much more.

View the video to find out more.