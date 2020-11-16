Beaufort County Schools seeking options after sheriff pulls SROs

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — School resource officers are being pulled from Beaufort County Schools. The sheriff said it’s due to a lack of funding from county commissioners.

Sheriff Ernie Coleman said the lack of funding from county commissioners is forcing him to cut positions like school resource officers. Currently, there are fourteen resource officers employed by the school. It is unclear at this time if they will be reassigned to other positions.





Now, Beaufort County Superintendent Matthew Cheeseman is looking for a way to keep the schools and students safe. Coleman said the move was due to a failure over funding negotiations and county commissioners putting “personal feelings and politics above public safety.”

Cheeseman said he’s disappointed but plans to hear advice from members of the Beaufort County Board of Education on how to move forward.

Whether it’s a sheriff’s deputy inside our building or a third-party security team, we want to make sure that all of our students and all of our community know that the safety and security of remains our priority. Superintendent Matthew Cheeseman

The deputies’ contract originally ended in June 2021, but the sheriff’s notification said they’re looking to pull resource officers as soon as February.

Nine On Your Side reached out to several county commissioners, as well as the sheriff’s office, and have not yet heard back from them. The Board of Education will meet on Tuesday night to discuss what the next steps will be.

