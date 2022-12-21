WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The holidays are filled with highs and lows.

Animal shelters are not exempt from this. We had the chance to talk with Senior Officer Ashley Jarvis who works with Beaufort County Animal Control.

Jarvis said the best part about working at the shelter is connecting with the animals.

“Connecting to the animals that are really scared, and bringing them out of their shell and getting them adopted,” Jarvis said.

Unfortunately, Christmastime brings in a lot of drop-offs to the shelter.

“It’s a little bit busier. We have people that are going out of town and want to drop off their animals or new, smaller animals, younger animals, that come into the family and they get rid of the older ones,” said Jarvis.

Thankfully, the animals don’t stay at the shelter long.

“They don’t really stay longer than for two to three months. We do have really good rescues, we have pretty good adoptions,” Jarvis said.

The shelter also works through Pamlico Animal Hospital, which has a foster program, and rescue centers out in Washington D.C. and New Hampshire.

On Dec. 17, Beaufort County Animal Control had a Santa Paws Day. This event was to have the animals (and humans) celebrate Christmas by bringing in a person dressed in a festive dog suit. The public was able to bring their own dogs as well and get a picture with Santa Paws. During this event, four cats and four dogs were adopted.

“Our best experiences come from working with our community,” Jarvis said.

Watch the above video for all the animal cuteness! For further inquiries, here is the shelter’s link.