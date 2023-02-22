WILSON, NC (WNCT) — As spring draws near, bees are preparing to begin their busy season of pollination.

“Right now we’re in the very early part of the growing season for bees,” said Jim Howard, executive director of Seeds of Hope in Wilson. “Bees are starting to get really active because it’s warming up, the trees are starting to fill with pollen, great stuff that covers our car and makes them look like taxis.”

The next few months of pollination and pollen gathering are vital to future generations of bees in each hive.

“The bees are going out and bringing as much pollen as they can. They take that and convert it to honey and nectar. That feeds the hive and also encourages growth in the beehive,” Howard said.

Click the video above to see more.