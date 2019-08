Beetle infestations are effecting pines in Eastern North Carolina. County Rangers say this is due to Hurricane Florence.

“Since then we are starting to see the effects of all that. Areas that were flooded real bad, had a lot of rainfall, a lot of saturation, a lot of water, water standing contaminated water, salt intrusions, salt spray.” Brent Toler, Carteret County Ranger

If you observe any conditions associated with these infestations, contact your local County Ranger.