GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Eastern North Carolina Toys for Tots warehouse is packed with boxes of toys for kids of all ages. Now, volunteers are working right here in Greenville to coordinate with children’s agencies in 29 counties.

They start planning in November and work through December to make sure no child is left without at least one toy for Christmas. Kristie Wooten works as a Toys for Tots volunteer through Churches Outreach Network. She estimates that around 10,000 toys have been in the warehouse this year.

“Zero to eleven months, one to two, three to five, six to eight and nine to twelve. They do it by gender and then the toys are sorted that way,” Wooten said. “Some of them, very gender neutral like games. And some of them are gender specific. And we break them down that way in boxes and we label them and they go back to the agencies that way.”