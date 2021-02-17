Big Rock Foundation celebrating its work to support Carteret County Public School System

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Big Rock Foundation is celebrating its work to support the efforts of the Carteret County Public School system.

The foundation has helped the district financially over the last 35 years. Organizers from the Big Rock Foundation on Wednesday formally presented district officials with a check for more than $600,000.

Leaders say most of that money has already been put up to benefit teachers, students, and school programs. Superintendent Rob Jackson said investments like this give Carteret County’s teachers and students the resources they need.

Over the years, money from Big Rock went to activities like bringing the North Carolina Symphony to elementary schools and creating parks accessible to people with disabilities.

We were looking at some of the numbers and they add up to 600,250 over the last 35 years with about 85% coming in the last 10 years alone. Tommy Bennett, Big Rock Charity Committee

This year, Big Rock organizers say they will include younger children in their competition with a new Big Rock Kids Billfish Tournament.

Registration for that tournament is open now.

