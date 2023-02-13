KINSTON, NC (WNCT) — Kaden’s Birthday Bash/Fundraiser will take place this Saturday at 2 p.m.

The event has become an almost yearly celebration. It is driven by 14-year-old Kaden Simpson, who chooses a different animal shelter each year to benefit from his birthday. Petsense, located at 4130 W Vernon Ave. in Kinston, is hosting this year’s event. Pet supplies and other fundraiser items will be collected.

He’s done other fundraisers and even helped raise $8,000 to help 12 dogs and cats who survived a house fire in Duplin County in 2021.

“Kaden is a wonderful kid. He wants to be a K-9 handler when he grows up and he’s a big animal advocate,” said Rescue Coordinator Tiffinie Jarmin. “He is also working hard to break the stigma of autism.”

There will also be cupcakes, ice cream, drinks and adoptable dogs and cats on site. Police K-9 demonstrations will also take place during the event.