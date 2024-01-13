GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast’s newest video has a returning contestant hoping for better luck this time.

Blake participated in the “World’s Deadliest Laser Maze!” video a couple of months ago but fell short in the quest to win the multi-level obstacle course that was all things lasers. In MrBeast’s newest video, which was released on Saturday, Blake is tasked with the challenge of protecting $500,000 from all MrBeast can literally throw at it.

That includes tanks firing mortar rounds, for starters. But MrBeast — Greenville resident Jimmy Donaldson — doesn’t stop there. He later sets off what he calls the biggest explosion in YouTube history after Blake, spoiler, successfully defends the money in the first round (because it wouldn’t be a good MrBeast video if Blake failed right away).

Blake has to defend the money any way he can. He is given MrBeast’s credit card to buy whatever he feels is needed to defend the dollars. That includes everything from shipping containers, old vehicles, water and other defense mechanisms.

It’s a real test of strategy and planning mixed in with a lot of tense moments and lots of explosions along the way. Plus, in true MrBeast fashion, there’s a bit of a twist along the way that you may not see coming.

Also of note, this video wasn’t made in Greenville. That is important because a few weeks ago, Greenville residents for miles around were complaining when MrBeast was setting off explosions of all kinds during the early evening and night on December 19.

So that video is apparently set to come.

