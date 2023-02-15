FARMVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Concerned chicken owners took to social media recently to voice concerns about their flocks not producing eggs as normal.

Viral videos across social media platforms showed homesteaders confused about why their chickens weren’t laying eggs this winter.

Jennifer Blunier of Blu Ry Farms in Farmville has her own take on it all. She said that in many instances, when egg production is low during winter, the issue can be chalked up to a lack of light supplement.

“You have to have light sup. Chickens go off the solar cycle, so when there’s less sun during the day time, they don’t produce as much,” said Blunier.

She said she hasn’t seen any egg production issues within her flock so far this winter.

“We had eggs non-stop,” Blunier said.