GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and is a time to remind everyone what to look for and to honor those who have had it.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month, signs and symptoms to look for

In the United States, there are about 240,000 cases of breast cancer in women and 2,100 in men. It is also the most common cancer in women and is the most common cancer overall.

Breast cancer screening: What you need to know, at any age

There are signs to look for, mammograms, and other testing from your doctor.

Dr. Karrin Chambers is a breast surgical oncologist with ECU Health in Greenville. In this video, she talks about her practice, ways to stay informed and more.