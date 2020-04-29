Online Originals: Business shares how stimulus options are beneficial during COVID-19

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – Highway 55 has been serving shakes and burgers in the East for 20 years. but its owners have never faced anything like the pandemic.

They Say COVID-19 almost created a recipe for disaster, taking away most of their business. for now, they’re surviving.

“We’ve been very fortunate that we’ve been able to make it through this better than we expected,” said Ryan Van Norman, Highway 55 manager.

Part of that is due to loyal customers, another part, says manager Ryan Van Norman, is federal stimulus money.

“It’s definitely just helped us as far making sure we have a fail-safe for anything that happened,” Norman said.

The Small Business Administration has options, including grants, loans and debt relief measures.

There’s also The Paycheck Protection Program a loan to cover payroll, rent, interest, and utilities. The debt can be erased if business owners spend it as recommended.

“I would say that PPP is definitely a great option. Even some of the other business owners that I’ve talked to just around that; they say that the PPP has been a tremendous help,” Norman added.

Now it’s a matter of waiting until the pandemic eases and business returns.

“It can take anywhere from 3 to 6 months, for us it could even be the same,” Norman said.