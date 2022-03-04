GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Earlier this week we celebrated National Read Across America Day and Dr. Seuss’ Birthday, but the book fun doesn’t end there.

The Sheppard Memorial Library is hosting its 31st annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center all weekend long. The event continues through Sunday. It was scheduled for Friday from 9 am – 8 pm, Saturday, from 9 am to 5 pm and Sunday from noon-3:30 pm.

There will be a $5 bag day. Buy a bag there or bring your own of similar size and fill it up with books all for only $5.

Organizers of the event tell 9OYS last year they had over 900 boxes of books for the sale. This year, they have about 751 filled boxes that will flood the Greenville Convention Center with books of all kinds.

Children’s books, collectibles, fiction, history, CDs, DVDs, travel and so much more are available. There’s truly a little something for everyone.

Lisa Brunette is the President of Sheppard Memorial Library. She said the event is two-fold.

“One, really getting the books into the hands of people, get opportunities, people get different ideas,” Brunette said. “But also, in respect to try to raise funds for Sheppard Memorial Library.”

Brunette says the book sale gives people a chance to get out and find something “new.” She said during the pandemic many people turned to books of all kinds to get them through. And now that the pandemic is dying down, she believes people are again on the hunt for something to keep them entertained.

“During the pandemic, they would get together with close neighbors and share books and have reading clubs,” Burnette said. “Well now they are coming up with other ideas, they are coming here for new ideas, new topics. People have sought out crafts, everything from baking to quilting to painting.”

Local mom Christina Rowe takes her kids to the book sale every year, and it’s become something of a family tradition.

“We mark this on our calendar like a holiday and we count down the days,” Rowe said. Her daughter, Soleil, came in search of something very specific.

“I was looking for some of the Harry Potter books that we don’t have, and I was looking for ‘The Land of Stories’ by Chris Colfer,” Soleil said.

Rowe’s son, Finnigan, was hoping to add to his collection.

“I’m a Veggie Tales and Sesame Street collector actually so I went to the children’s section and tried to find vintage books in good condition,” he said.

“There’s a lot more character in something that’s been used before, and it’s been loved. So it seems more special to me,” Rowe said.