GRENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – You don’t have to suffer alone.

Located at 1410 Evans St. Suite 12, officials with Cancer Services of Eastern NC look to give education and support to individuals and families who suffer from cancer and cancer-related issues. Cancer Services of Eastern NC provides wigs to patients, access to support groups and various ways to educate them about living with the disease.

The nonprofit also provides different resource lists that cover friendship support, food and utilities as well. For the Facebook page, click here.

In the video, Executive Director Lynn Pischke talks about what services they provide, upcoming events that give back to the patients, and much more.