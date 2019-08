Cape Carteret Police Department will be hosting its first night out event tonight.

The event will include a coloring competition, stuffed animals, badge giveaways and a hamburger or hot dog cooked by police officers themselves!

Chief of Police Bill McKinney says he plans to make this event an annual celebration in hopes it will bring the community and department closer together.

The free event will take place at the Cape Carteret Police Department from 6-8PM tonight.