GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) East Carolina University is now selling its season tickets for Pirate football. School officials are taking COVID-19 into account as they get ready for games this fall.

The state's revised coronavirus rules will allow 30% of normal capacity at outdoor sports venues, like Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. That means more members of Pirate Nation will be able to cheer on the team, in person, this fall.