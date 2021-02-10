Carteret County sees decline in COVID-19 cases, still needs more vaccine

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Carteret County is seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases the last three weeks, EMS Director Stephen Rae said.

At the county’s peak, Rae said they were seeing up to 30 cases a day. Now that number has been cut nearly in half. Rae said they currently have 220 active cases. He also said the county has cleared 3,895 people.

The county has lost 41 people due to COVID-19.

Compared to neighboring counties like Onslow and Craven, that number is less than half.

Now, the focus is on vaccinations.

We have 8,574 citizens that have gotten their first dose and we got 3,301 citizens that have received their second dose. Stephen Rae, Carteret Co. EMS

Rae said they need more vaccine from the state. The county’s wait list is up to 14,000. He is asking the community to be patient as they work to get more and said they have space for a mass vaccination center. They just need the medicine.