Online Originals: Carteret County Sheriff’s Office launches smartphone app

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – The Carteret County Sheriffs Office is releasing a new smartphone app, Carteret Sheriff NC.
“Information sharing is key with any law enforcement agency and with the public…everyone’s carrying one of these *phone*.” ASA BUCK / Carteret Co. Sheriff
The app will serve as a new way for the sheriff’s office to connect with Carteret County residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.
The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC, which specializes in mobile app development for public safety organizations across the country.
The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use.
“If you know somebody that has been locked up you can be notified when that person is released so that’s one big thing people like.” Dep. Nick Wilson / Carteret Co. Sheriff’s Office
The new sheriff’s app, which has been in development for six months, takes less than one minute to download and offers quick access to items of public interest.
Users can provide:
- Comments and feedback
- View community outreach information
- View contact information
- Submit a tip
- Search and view jail information and local inmates
- Receive emergency alert notifications
- Search sex offenders in the area
- View the list of Carteret’s Most Wanted
- Connect to social media
The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play. Search “Carteret Sheriff NC.”