Online Originals: Carteret County Sheriff’s Office launches smartphone app

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – The Carteret County Sheriffs Office is releasing a new smartphone app, Carteret Sheriff NC.

“Information sharing is key with any law enforcement agency and with the public…everyone’s carrying one of these *phone*.” ASA BUCK / Carteret Co. Sheriff

The app will serve as a new way for the sheriff’s office to connect with Carteret County residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC, which specializes in mobile app development for public safety organizations across the country.

The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use.

“If you know somebody that has been locked up you can be notified when that person is released so that’s one big thing people like.” Dep. Nick Wilson / Carteret Co. Sheriff’s Office

The new sheriff’s app, which has been in development for six months, takes less than one minute to download and offers quick access to items of public interest.





Carteret County Sheriffs Office

Users can provide:

Comments and feedback

View community outreach information

View contact information

Submit a tip

Search and view jail information and local inmates

Receive emergency alert notifications

Search sex offenders in the area

View the list of Carteret’s Most Wanted

Connect to social media

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play. Search “Carteret Sheriff NC.”