Online Originals: Carteret Health Care workers receive, begin taking COVID-19 vaccine

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — It was an emotional Thursday for employees at Carteret Health Care.

After months of fighting an invisible enemy, healthcare workers are getting hope for the future.

(Kayla Schmidt, WNCT photo)

“I am crying, yes I am thinking about all the people I took care of,” said Suzanne Sites, a registered nurse at the hospital who got the vaccine.

There were 975 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses that arrived at the hospital on Thursday for frontline workers and providers.

“We watched patients and families in our community be affected by this virus and, to me, it kicks at it and says no more COVID,” said Vice President of Patient Health Care Patti Hudson.

There were 25 people who were vaccinated on Thursday. Hospital leaders said the first ones who got shots asked to be at the top of the list. One of them was Dr. Nicole D’Andrea.

(Kayla Schmidt, WNCT photo)

“I feel like it’s a step in the right direction,” D’Andrea said.

D’Andrea hopes this is the beginning of getting back to normal, after months of constant COVID-19 care.

“I feel like everyone should still wear their masks. We need to stop this in its tracks,” D’Andrea said.

Registered travel nurse Suzanne Sites was another frontliner getting the shot after battling it day after day. She said she went back and forth on whether to get the vaccine, but it always went back to yes.

“I have been in a few different hospitals across the county and it’s been emotional. That’s why it’s so emotional for me today right now,” Sites said.

Sites said she thought about all the patients she’s care for and how their families would have done anything to get the vaccine that’s now in her system. She said it’s one small thing she can do in the global fight against coronavirus.

“Don’t be afraid … get vaccinated and let’s kick COVID’s butt,” Sites said.

Leaders said a full vaccine clinic for frontline workers will be available Friday with more shots coming next week.