GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Catalog Connection opened in 1994, but now it has gained new owners that are excited to continue expanding the store under the new name: Bella Maddison Boutique.

“We also have plans to expand inventory to bring more women our age as well as older women, young professionals and extend our sizing to carry plus sizes,” said co-owner Daniella Allen.

“Having a storefront versus online is great because we get to have more interactions with customers in the store,” said co-owner Maddi Lamm.

Both women are East Carolina University graduates. Lamm is also a realtor and assistant cheer coach for ECU. Allen is a kindergarten teacher. The two friends opened their boutique online in October of 2022 and hadn’t planned to open a storefront until the opportunity to purchase Catalog Connection was presented to them.

Watch the video for more about their new business venture.