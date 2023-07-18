GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Changing lives one day at a time.

Located at 111 E. 3rd St. in Greenville, the Center for Family Violence Prevention’s mission is to break the cycle of domestic violence, promote self-sufficiency and strengthen family relationships.

The center is the home of invaluable resources like New Directions, an emergency safe house for abused victims and their children that provide case management, counseling and food among other things. Court Services Program assists victims of domestic violence by providing court advocacy and accompaniment and addresses confidentiality program. Outpatient Therapy provides individual counseling and support groups. The center also provides anger management classes in the building, too.

There is a Hispanic Outreach Program that is provided to raise awareness for domestic violence in the Hispanic community. Staff are bilingual and trained to assist Spanish-speaking victims. Services in Spanish are also available at no additional cost.

In the video, Outreach coordinator Laura M. King talks about the history of the center, some of the services provided for victims, and upcoming future goals.

For the Facebook page, click here. To contact the main office, call: (252) 758-4400, and for the 24-hour crisis line, call: (252) 752-3811.

