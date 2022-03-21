GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) – Looking your best has never been so easy.

Here in Greenville, Laura Vanessa Lopez has opened up a new unique business, VAZ Permanent Makeup, that provides both a service and teaches on location. The new business is located at 3701 Charles Blvd., Suite 112.

Lopez, who is from Washington and also has a studio there, has been in the permanent makeup industry since 2018 and offers PMU education at her academy on-site. VAZ Permanent Makeup offers Microblading, Stretch Mark Camouflage, and many more services as well.

View the video to find out more. Find out more on her Facebook page and her Instagram page.

.