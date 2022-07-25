CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) — Epilepsy is a neurological disorder we are learning more about every day.

One in 26 people are diagnosed with epilepsy at some point in their lifetime. Neurologists are constantly trying to figure out ways to tame these seizures, what the cause is and if they can possibly find a cure, since there has not been one discovered yet.

Dr. Rani Singh, a pediatric neurologist out of Charlotte does just that. She understands how hard it is to prescribe the medications, speak with families and the patient on how their life will change, the steps they need to take from here on out and so much more that comes along with it.

Singh also discusses the side effects of medications, the different categories of seizures, seizure safety and more. To see more, click the video above.