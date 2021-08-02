Online Originals: Children’s book author crowned first Black Miss Pre Teen International

GREENVILLE, NC — Morgan E. Taylor popped on the scene when she was 5 years old as the co-author of Daddy’s Little Princess, a nonfiction children’s book that introduces real Princesses of color from around the world.

Now, the preteen who envisioned being a Princess is a Queen. On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, Morgan competed as Miss Pre Teen Tar Heel State for the international title and won, crowned as Miss Pre Teen International in Kingsport, TN Morgan is the first Black preteen to achieve this honor.

“It’s such an honor to represent Pre Teens everywhere and to encourage young people to read,” said Morgan. “My goal is to be authentic and to be a positive role model.”

As Miss Pre Teen International the 12-year-old rising 8th grader now moves on from highlighting positive role models to being one herself. Her platform is Diversity Through Literature. Morgan will work with the United Way to build self-esteem and encourage young learners by reading and providing them with diverse children’s books.

The Miss Pre Teen International Competition was developed to promote today’s preteens, ages 10-12, and their accomplishments on a worldwide platform.

Morgan was a featured author at the annual prestigious Essence Festival honoring Black achievement for three consecutive years, and her book continues to receive international acclaim. Daddy’s Little Princess can be purchased on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other major booksellers https://linktr.ee/taylormadepublishing. Her TEDx is also available on YouTube.

To keep up with what Miss Pre Teen International has going on follow her on Instagram at misspreteenintl21.

