GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Child care leaders say many childhood educators are stuck in limbo when it comes to health care, not earning enough for coverage under the Affordable Care Act but making too much to qualify for Medicaid.

It’s barriers like that, childhood advocates say, that make it difficult for childcare providers to recruit and retain qualified staff.

“They can go elsewhere you know. They can get higher hourly wages at Target or Amazon or somewhere like that. But it’s not necessarily where their passion is because their passion is with children. So how do they find the happy medium there to still support their families, support their health, support their lifestyles, but also feed their passion?” Tiffany Gladney, Policy Director for NC Child

According to recent workforce data from the Child Care Services Association, only about half of North Carolina childcare employers offer some sort of assistance with health insurance. Advocates like Tiffany Gladney says discussions in the state’s recent General Assembly sessions are looking to close the coverage gap. She says legislation coming from both chambers is promising for childhood educators who so many times fall between the cracks when it comes to health care coverage.

Caitlin Chitty, director and co-owner of the Children’s Campus in Greenville, said she knows the effects of the coverage gap all too well.

“We are definitely having issues finding qualified support staff,” Chitty said. “We really want qualified professional support staff coming into this field. And with that being said, they have to get a medical statement from their doctor saying they’re physically fit to work with children, they have to get their fingerprints done, they have to apply online for the criminal background.

“The whole process takes about a month, and these girls, men, coming into the field, they want to start work immediately so that’s definitely been a barrier.”

Chitty says they offer additional benefits to support their employees, compensating for health insurance policies and wages with bonuses, vision, dental, retirement and life insurance options. Even then, she says, some still end up needing a second job to make ends meet.

Gladney and Chitty say this is an economic problem, too. If parents don’t have safe and affordable options for childcare with trained and staffed professionals, it makes it difficult for them to work outside the home. In fact, recent data from the US Census Bureau shows that nearly 177,000 North Carolina families were not working this summer because they didn’t have the childcare they needed.

“We have parents who are doctors, police officers, they need to work, and we are here to support them too,” says Chitty. “We know in many of our rural communities that hospitals are oftentimes the largest employers.

“So with so many of our rural hospitals seeing closures across the nation, when it comes to states who haven’t closed the coverage gap, this would benefit the local economy as well as the state economy. And the same with childcare.”