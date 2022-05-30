GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – CM Eppes will host a reunion event for alumni in July.

From July 1-3, the Greenville Industrial Eppes Alumni association will host the 42nd Annual Reunion for CM Eppes alumni.

On July 1 at noon, there will be a Board of Directors annual meeting, which is open to all members. On July 2, there will be a dedication of the Heritage Society Cultural Center with family and friends gathering starting at 12:30 p.m., and on July 3 at 10:30 a.m., there will be a Sunday Worship Service for in-person and Zoom with Dr. Alice Faye Wiggins Joyner speaking.

All events will be held on campus and/or hybrid.

For more information, email: Gi.cmeppesallumni@gmail.com.