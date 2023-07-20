WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — While talking with friends one night, Patrick VanHook felt pulled to make an impact in the community.

He decided it was time to begin teaching people about things that they need to know to be successful. After spreading the word to his friends, Community Life Training kicked off during the fall of 2022.

“All these kids are out here doing stuff and they don’t know how to do anything worthwhile. The schools really ought to teach ’em to make a budget or work on their car … so I just kind of said, ‘Well, why don’t I just do that,” said VanHook.

VanHook believes learning these valuable lessons such as working on cars, writing resumes and making budgets will help people be successful, no matter their age. Community Life Training doesn’t target just one group of people. All are welcome to gain the knowledge the program provides, for free.

“We’re not going for a certain set of people. This is for everyone. The only way this Community Life Training works and the only way that our community improves, is if we all improve,” said VanHook.