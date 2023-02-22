WILSON, NC (WNCT) — When planting a garden, it could be helpful to include some herbs and vegetables that complement each other by warding off pests.

According to Julia Newton, Seeds of Hope community garden coordinator, some plants can benefit each other when in close proximity.

She also says that marigolds can repel insects.

“Garlic is great to go just plant a few cloves of garlic in a bed with other plants. A lot of insects don’t like the smell of garlic and so they’ll stay away from plants that are planted close by,” says Newton.

