Congressman Murphy’s team visits Duplin County to connect with community

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Members of Congressman Greg Murphy’s staff were in Duplin County Wednesday to answer questions about some of the services his office offers.

Some of these services include help with federal agencies like the Veterans Administration, service academy nominations and more.

The event was held in the Board of County Commissioners meeting room of the Administrative Office Building in Kenansville.

“As the new representative of Duplin County in Congress, I want to ensure residents understand the resources at their disposal in my office,” Murphy said.

Angela Smith, a Duplin County resident, said schools and the internet are what needs to be addressed the most. Others brought up immigration issues.

After interviewing Murphy via Zoom, he agreed, saying rural internet access is at the top of his list. He said he is already having phone conversations with Suddenlink and other providers.

Duplin County residents can contact their designated caseworker, Michael Adkins, at 252-931-1003.